Stone Bridge’s Chen Lands Cooke Scholarship

Stone Bridge High School seniorYiyang Chen is one of 61 students nationally to be awarded aCooke College Scholarshipof up to $40,000 annually to cover the cost of undergraduate education.

The scholarships are offered by the Lansdowne-based Jack Kent Cooke Foundation. The program seeks to close the gaps in higher education access for driven students with financial need. Cooke College Scholars will receive financial support, along with ongoing educational advising from Foundation staff and access to a network of over 2,800 active scholars and alumni, as well as opportunities for internships, study abroad, and graduate school funding.