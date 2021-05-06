Swart Promoted at Livesay & Myers

Attorney Amanda Stone Swart has been promoted to the position of lead senior associate at Livesay & Myers in Leesburg.

“Amanda has always remained steady during high-conflict or high-asset divorce cases,” said Matthew Smith, a partner at the firm. “She has an incredibly detailed knowledge of the law, and an unflappable demeanor when faced with complex family law challenges. She’s made of iron.”

She joined the firm as a senior associate attorney in 2015.Originally from Boone, IA, she graduatedsumma cum laudefrom Creighton University in Omaha, NE, in 2004, with bachelor’s degrees in both political science and journalism. Upon graduation, she worked in politics in Iowa prior to relocating to the Washington, DC, area. She then worked as a legal assistant or law clerk for several firms in DC and Northern Virginia, graduating from George Mason University’s School of Law. She received the prestigious Trial Advocate of the Year award from theVirginia Trial Lawyers Association in 2010.