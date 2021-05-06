Visit Loudoun Offering $50K in Sports Grants

Visit Loudoun is accepting applications for its fiscal year 2022 Sports Tournament Grant Reimbursement Program, which offers a total of $50,000 to eligible organizations that can host sporting events in Loudoun.

This program is open to parks and recreation departments and sports organizations that can promote and host tournaments beginning after July 1, 2021.

According to Visit Loudoun, in 2019, the sports tourism industry contributed more than $10 million to the county’s economy, and events booked almost 20,000 room nights.

It is a competitive grant application, and Visit Loudoun will provide funding for tournaments that will have the greatest return on investment in terms of visitor spending.

Applications are due by May 28 at 4 p.m. Additional details about the program and the application are on Visit Loudoun’s industry pagevisitloudoun.org/tourism-industry/programs/visit-loudoun-grant-opportunities/sports-grant-programor by emailing Visit Loudoun Director of Sales, Sports and Services Torye Hurst athurst@visitloudoun.org.