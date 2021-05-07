Letter: Clark Kidd, Potomac Falls

Editor: Like the chainsaw-wielding psycho in a horror movie, some bad ideas will never die. For example, some progressive politicians in Loudoun County are once again pushing the idea of making law enforcement a county department under their control.

Never mind that public opinion was strongly opposed to this idea when it was proposed earlier.After a year of rioting and unrest in major cities, one lesson we should have learned is that law enforcement works best when it is not under the thumb of spineless and agenda-driven politicians.Law enforcement needs to be independent so that it can protect the citizens and not be subject to political virtue signaling.We don’t want Loudoun County to be another Portland.

Loudoun Sheriff Michael Chapman came to the Board of Supervisors meeting this week to oppose the ongoing study and to defend his officers.He stated that he “[raised] these concerns because they are important to know, as the county has now committed $500,000 to study a problem that doesn’t exist.”

For his comments, Chapman was scolded for his “un-wokeness” by County Chair Phyllis Randall, and at least one other supervisor.According to Randall, every law enforcement group in the entire country is corrupt, and has nothing better to do than harass and murder innocent civilians.

Personally, I have never seen any hint of unprofessional behavior from the people under Chapman’s command. I agree with him that certain supervisors are trying to solve a problem that (fortunately) we don’t have in this county.In other words, they are playing politics as usual.

Our current Board of Supervisors is competing with the School Board to see who can be the most progressive.Rather than solving real problems in the county, they waste their time (and our tax money) on dubious projects such as defunding the police, taking down monuments, taxing plastic grocery bags and renaming anything remotely connected with the Civil War.They have even built an online database, so that citizens can report any county object with an “offensive” name.

During upcoming election cycles, we need to select leaders who want to make the county prosper, and not just be contestants in the Woke Olympics.

Clark Kidd, Potomac Falls