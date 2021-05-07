Loudoun Supervisors Plan Transit Summit May 25

The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors has scheduled a transit summit for Tuesday, May 25 at 6 p.m.

The summit is meant to give Board members the change to discuss transit issues, one of the Board’s strategic focus areas. There, they will hear updates on opening Metrorail’s Silver Line in Loudoun County, which will include a briefing fromWashington Metropolitan Area Transit AuthorityGeneral Manager PaulWiedefeld.

They will also hear input from several advisory boards including the Commission on Aging, the Disability Services Board, the Loudoun Health Commission and theTransit Advisory Board; findings from the Unmet Transit Needs of Seniors and Disabled Residents Study; an overview of how Loudoun County Transit designs its routes; and the results of a study to identify strategies for the best use for the county’s park and ride lots as Metrorail extends into Loudoun.

The county boardroom will be open to the public, but with limited capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The summit will also be televised on Comcast Government Channel 23 and Verizon FiOS Channel 40 and livestreamed atloudoun.gov/meetings.

Documents for the meeting will be posted atloudoun.gov/bosdocuments.