Suspects Sought After Sterling Assault

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating an assault and attempted robbery that happened in the parking lot of the Dulles Retail Plaza on Thursday night.

According to the report, the victim and his juvenile son were loading items into a vehicle outside of a store around 6:45 p.m. May 6, when a vehicle pulled up behind them. A verbal altercation ensued about the victim’s vehicle blocking the roadway. Two males got out of the suspect vehicle, a silver passenger car, and the argument continued. One of the suspects then displayed a firearm, demanded the victim give him whatever he had, and assaulted him, causing injuries described as minor.

The victim refused to give anything to the suspect and drove away with his juvenile son.

The suspects continued to follow them and at one point stopped their vehicle in front of the victim’s car to block their path on Pacific Boulevard. When the two male suspects again got out of their vehicle and the victim drove to a nearby gas station to report the incident.

Both suspects were described as Black males, 6-foot, 1-inches to 6-foot, 2 inches tall with lean builds and dreadlocks. A female passenger in the suspect vehicle was described as a white female with long hair.

Detectives are working to identify the suspects. Those with information are asked to contact Detective A. Perry at 703-777-1021. You may also submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.