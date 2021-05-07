Valley’s Minnick Advances to Nat’l Scicence Fair

Brian Minnick, a senior at Loudoun Valley High School and the Academies of Loudoun, received the Governor’s Award at the Virginia State Science & Engineering Fair and will represent the commonwealth at the Regeneron International Science & Engineering Fair, to be held May 16-21.

Minnick’s winning project, “A Self-Replicating 3D Printer,” also placed first in the Engineering Mechanic Category, earned him the Leidos Young Researcher of the Year Award and with it a $2,500 scholarship); and was selected for the Office of Naval Research Award.

Four other Loudoun County Public Schools students were honored at the state science fair.

David Taliaferro, of Loudoun County High School and the Academies of Loudoun, placed third in Environmental Engineering for his project “Creating an Adaptable, Streamlined Approach to Site-Specific Weed Management.”

Avinash Komarlingam, of Freedom High School and the Academies of Loudoun, and Rohan Bhansali, of Independence High School, placed third in Translational Medical Science for their project “A Multi-Network Deep Learning Algorithm for Comprehensive Thoracic Radiograph Classification.”

Samuel Veliveli, of Freedom High School and the Academies of Loudoun, received the Regeneron Biomedical Science Award for his project “Using Wearable Tech to Prevent Fatigue-Induced Injuries in the Quadricep.”