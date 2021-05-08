Fedorenko Tapped to Lead Lansdowne’s Spa Minerale

Olena Fedorenkois the new director of wellness for Spa Minerale at Lansdowne Resort.

Her 14-year hospitality career includes leadership positions from Florida to Washington with AC Hotels, Remington Hotels, Interstate Hotels and Resorts, Gateway Hospitality Group, Hersha Hospitality as well as Hyatt Hotels and Hilton. The Warrenton resident most recently worked tor TPG Hotels and Resorts in Washington, DC. Originally from Eastern Europe, she was taught the benefits of holistic medicine, as well as natural and organic healing methods.She is a certified meditation instructor and is working toward her life coach certification.

“We are thrilled to add Olena to our wellness team,” said Managing Director Kevin Carter. “She has a great passion for holistic medicine and wellness and we can’t wait to see how she incorporates her leadership skills to enhance the experience at Spa Minerale.”

Among the services she plans to offer atSpa Mineraleare Respiratory Detox Body Ritual,CBD Calm Body Ritual,CBD Scrub and Exfoliation,Acupuncture, Cupping,Tui Na MassageandOriental Bodywork—a combination of acupuncture, cupping therapy—and Tui Na Massage.

Learn more atlansdowneresort.com/spa_in_virginia.