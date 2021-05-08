Little League Renames Lovettsville Game Club Field for Deceased T-Baller

The Lovettsville Game Club has renamed its baseball field in honor of 4-year-old T-Ball player Declan Pierce Todd, who died April 16.

The Upper Loudoun Little League on Saturday held a dedication ceremony for Declan’s Field, where Declan Todd often played games with his T-Ball Marlins team. At the ceremony, Mayor Nate Fontaine, Vice Mayor Christopher Hornbaker and Town Council members Renee Edmonston and David Earl handed Declan’s family a framed version of the proclamation they passed in Declan’s honor during a special meeting Town Council meeting May 6.

That proclamation declared May 8, 2021, as Declan Todd Day in Lovettsville, to be celebrated by “loving, laughing and living life to the fullest with family, friends and neighbors… and of course… playing a great game of baseball.”

“We wanted to make sure we shared some of our thoughts and hope that it would provide you some comfort, love and support during this time,” Fontaine told Declan’s parents, Michael and Crystal, during Thursday’s meeting. “A child is loved unconditionally and lives in each and every moment. … Each family moment is a treasured memory within the heart that can never be taken away.”

To further honor Declan, the Upper Loudoun Little League distributed memorial patches and stickers with Declan’s number, 2, for players to wear on their right sleeves and back of their batting helmets. And before each game this weekend, every team in the league lined up on their baselines and held minutes of silence in Declan’s memory.

The Lovettsville Game Club’s baseball field was renamed to Declan’s Field in honor of 4-year-old T-Baller Declan Pierce Todd. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]

Lovettsville Mayor Nate Fontaine reads the proclamation the Town Council passed in honor of 4-year-old Declan Todd during a May 8 ceremony at the newly named Declan’s Field. [Lizzy Fontaine]

Crystal and Michael Todd, the parents of T-Baller Declan Todd, who died April 16 at the age of 4, stand during a May 8 ceremony in which the Upper Loudoun Little League renamed the Lovettsville Game Club baseball field in honor of their son. [Lizzy Fontaine]

The Upper Loudoun Little League with the help of Lovettsville Mayor Nate Fontaine and three Town Council members, renamed the Game Club field in honor of 4-year-old Declan Todd May 8. [Lizzy Fontaine]