Little League Renames Lovettsville Game Club Field for Deceased T-Baller
The Lovettsville Game Club has renamed its baseball field in honor of 4-year-old T-Ball player Declan Pierce Todd, who died April 16.
The Upper Loudoun Little League on Saturday held a dedication ceremony for Declan’s Field, where Declan Todd often played games with his T-Ball Marlins team. At the ceremony, Mayor Nate Fontaine, Vice Mayor Christopher Hornbaker and Town Council members Renee Edmonston and David Earl handed Declan’s family a framed version of the proclamation they passed in Declan’s honor during a special meeting Town Council meeting May 6.
That proclamation declared May 8, 2021, as Declan Todd Day in Lovettsville, to be celebrated by “loving, laughing and living life to the fullest with family, friends and neighbors… and of course… playing a great game of baseball.”
“We wanted to make sure we shared some of our thoughts and hope that it would provide you some comfort, love and support during this time,” Fontaine told Declan’s parents, Michael and Crystal, during Thursday’s meeting. “A child is loved unconditionally and lives in each and every moment. … Each family moment is a treasured memory within the heart that can never be taken away.”
To further honor Declan, the Upper Loudoun Little League distributed memorial patches and stickers with Declan’s number, 2, for players to wear on their right sleeves and back of their batting helmets. And before each game this weekend, every team in the league lined up on their baselines and held minutes of silence in Declan’s memory.