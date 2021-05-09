StoneSprings Plants Tree to Honor Nurses, COVID Patients

A new tree on the grounds of StoneSprings Hospital Center in Aldie has special significance.

In observance of National Nurses Week, May 6-12, StoneSprings Hospital Center staff planted a flowering Cherry Kwanzan tree in memory of all the patients who lost their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, and in appreciation of the nurses and other front-line colleagues who selflessly cared for them.

Registered nurses, nurse practitioners, LPNs, and others risked their lives and sacrificed time with their loved ones to care for those stricken with COVID-19, a press release noted. “Webelieve this tree symbolizes their commitment to caring for our patients like family,” stated Amy Paratore, chief nursing officer of StoneSprings Hospital Center.

The tree is the beginning of a new “healing garden” with additional landscaping, benches, and tables for staff and visitors to enjoy.