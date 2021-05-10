LCSO: Two Arrested in Furniture Store Break-in

Two men are behind bars in connection with a burglary at a Sterling furniture store early Saturday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the La Monarca Furniture on South Sterling Boulevard shortly before 1 a.m. on May 8. They were told that someone entered the store and was possibly armed. A perimeter was established with the assistance of the Virginia State Police.

After a search of the area, one suspect was located on foot. Wilson M. Navarro Escobar, 28, was charged with burglary with intent to commit larceny, larceny of a firearm, destruction of property and resisting arrest. Deputies also located a nearby vehicle and a driver, Christopher Molina Garcia, 19, of Sterling, who was found to be wanted on federal charges.

Three firearms were recovered that had been discarded in the area.

Both men were held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.