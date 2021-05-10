Loudoun COVID Cases Numbers Nearing Record Lows

The positivity rate for COVID-19 PRC tests in Loudoun last week reached the lowest level of the pandemic.

According to the state Department of Health, the seven-day average rate of positive tests dropped to 4.1 percent on May 6. The previous low since testing began in March 2020 was 4.4% on Aug. 1, 2020.

The number of new daily cases has been declining since April 13, dropping from an average of nearly 100 per day to under 34 last week. The lowest average of new cases was last Oct. 1 when the rate dropped to 20 per day.

Health Director Dr. David Goodfriend during a Board of Supervisors briefing last week attributed the trends to the community vaccination effort and warmer weather.

As of this weekend, the state was reporting that at least 50% of Loudouners had received at least one dose of a vaccine and at least 36% were fully vaccinated.

State and local leaders are closely watching for the spread of variants that can be more highly contagious and potentially less responsive to vaccines. As of last week, nearly 60 cases of the United Kingdom variant (B.1.1.7) had been detected in Loudoun. While that is the most prevalent variant strain, also detected have been four cases of the Brazilian strand (P.1), two cases of the South African variant (B.1.351) and two cases each of two California variants (B.1.427 and B.1.429).

The state health department estimates the B.1.1.7 spreads approximately 50% more easily than previous variants.