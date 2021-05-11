Leesburg Council to Explore Police Advisory Commission

While the Leesburg Town Council’s hands are tied on creating a civilian oversight body, a majority looks to get the public more involved, and educated, in the work of the Leesburg Police Department.

Five members of the council voiced support Monday night for a work session on the charter, parameters and membership makeup of a resident-led advisory body or task force that would work in concert with the town’s police department.

The council again discussed Monday the subject of a civilian oversight body, a phenomenon that has become more predominant nationally since George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin put a focus on concerns about racial injustice and police brutality. In some localities, civilian oversight bodies are even charged with reviewing instances of police misconduct and making disciplinary determinations.

However, as Town Attorney Christopher Spera reminded the council, Leesburg finds itself in a bit of a predicament when it comes to legislation passed by the General Assembly that will take effect July 1. That legislation, signed into law by Gov. Ralph Northam in October, creates authority for certain civilian oversight bodies with direct regulatory authority over law enforcement agencies. But, as the law is currently written, towns are not authorized to create such oversight bodies. Localities in the legislation are defined as either cities or counties and, while town police departments are subject to oversight, only the county Board of Supervisors, not the Town Council, is authorized to create an oversight board for the town’s police department. The Board of Supervisors would have the same authority to create such a board for the county’s two other town police departments in Purcellville and Middleburg. However, the new law does not subject a county sheriff’s office to an oversight board.

Spera said he and other town staff members brought this discrepancy to the attention of the town’s legislative representatives ahead of January’s General Assembly session, but have not yet heard anything back recently.

Absent a full-blown civilian oversight board, the authority exists for the council to create a resident-led advisory board or task force. Chief Gregory Brown said he supported this idea, adding that it gives the department another opportunity to educate.

“Part of the problem we deal with as localities is the public is uneducated in police policy or procedure,” he said. “To be able to have advocates through learning and familiarization. … I think is definitely a benefit at this time.”

Vice Mayor Marty Martinez, who brought the matter forward for discussion, said he supported the creation of a task force to see if the need existed for such an advisory body. A future work session on that subject will be scheduled. Councilman Neil Steinberg also asked that Spera request an advisory opinion on the civilian oversight body legislation from Attorney General Mark Herring. All council members except Suzanne Fox and Kari Nacy supported that request.

Earlier in the evening, Brown briefed council members on the town’s crime statistics from calendar year 2020, which were down sharply in most categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Calls for service alone dropped by more than 12,000 in 2020, compared to the previous year, to 35,585. Arrests were also down, from 13% to 50%, depending on crime category. Domestic violence cases and arrests were also down, although Brown noted that was likely because victims were fearful of reaching out during the quarantine. A public education campaign undertaken by the department urged victims to contact authorities and report incidents of domestic violence, he added.

Crashes and motorist contact, by way of tickets, citations, arrests or warnings, were also down.

Top town intersections for crashes were, in order, the intersection of East Market Street and Cardinal Park Drive, which ranked third in 2019; the Leesburg Bypass/Edwards Ferry Road intersection, which also came in second in 2019; Market Street and Prosperity Avenue; Battlefield Parkway and the Leesburg Bypass; and the bypass’ intersection with Fort Evans Road. None of the latter three intersections cracked the top four crash sites the previous year.

Brown did warn the council in concluding his presentation what a return to normalcy, as COVID restrictions subside, can mean for crime statistics.

“Next year’s [crime statistics] may or may not show substantial increases in crimes or arrests. That’s not indicative of a rise in crime but that we are returning to normal,” he said.