Loudoun School Board Considers 3 More Holidays
After adding four new school holidays late last year, the School Board is looking at three more.
In December, the board adopted a calendar that added school holidays on Sept. 16 for Yom Kippur, Nov. 2 for Election Day, Nov. 4 for Diwali, and May 3 for Eid-al-Fitr.
Now members are considering proposals to add Juneteenth, the Lunar New Year and Veteran’s Day.
Juneteenth, already a holiday for the state and Loudoun governments, celebrates the emancipation of those who were enslaved in the United States. The Lunar New Year is a widely celebrated holiday among Asian Americans. Veteran’s Day has not previously been a school holiday, in part because administrators found value in having students reflect on military service with in-school programs.
The School Board was slated to be briefed on the proposals Tuesday night, with a vote planned May 25.
3 thoughts on “Loudoun School Board Considers 3 More Holidays”
Another example of our school board focusing on important, educational issues in Loudoun.
Please, you should all resign.
Three more holidays. I’m going to assume these are paid holidays for all LCPS teachers and other support staff. This should be decided by Loudoun voters since it involves taxpayers dollars. Especially since the FY 22 tax breakout indicates .55¢ of every taxpayers dollar goes to schools. Why should the schools get this much money? Especially since LCPS are dumbing down to meet equity education requirements. Also this means the teachers don’t have to be as qualified because those standards will also be lowered. So why spent money on a cadillac education when all you’re going to get is a Yugo?
So In two years they have 7 more holidays. How about something called education and learning. I see the school board is focused on what is really important. Great job, when they graduate they might be able to read and do simple math – I said might. But they will learn the important things – racism, white privilege, every holiday on a multi cultural calendar, how to riot – I mean demonstrate, 50 reasons not to go back to full time learning, how to address correctly – students, mathematicians, people – but not mom, dad, boys, ladies, brother…or any other sexist or gender specific name.
What a privilege it is to have such a smart and all knowing school board. They truly know what is best for our kids – to hell with all you pesky parents who complain about their actions.