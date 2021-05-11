Loudoun School Board Considers 3 More Holidays

After adding four new school holidays late last year, the School Board is looking at three more.

In December, the board adopted a calendar that added school holidays on Sept. 16 for Yom Kippur, Nov. 2 for Election Day, Nov. 4 for Diwali, and May 3 for Eid-al-Fitr.

Now members are considering proposals to add Juneteenth, the Lunar New Year and Veteran’s Day.

Juneteenth, already a holiday for the state and Loudoun governments, celebrates the emancipation of those who were enslaved in the United States. The Lunar New Year is a widely celebrated holiday among Asian Americans. Veteran’s Day has not previously been a school holiday, in part because administrators found value in having students reflect on military service with in-school programs.

The School Board was slated to be briefed on the proposals Tuesday night, with a vote planned May 25.