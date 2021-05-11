Loudouners Rush to Get Gas Amid Shortage Fears

Loudouners are thronging gas stations today to stock up on gasoline amid an expected supply shortage caused by a ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline, which transports fuel to many Virginia retailers.

Tuesday afternoon some gas stations were already out of gasoline, while others were seeing long lines.

On May 7 the 5,500-mile Colonial Pipeline system, which runs oil from Houston, TX and Linden, NJ, reported a ransomware cyberattack that resulted in a temporary shutdown. On May 11, with the system still shut down, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued an emergency fuel waiver relaxing a standard on gasoline sold in areas where a cleaner-burning gasoline is normally required, including Northern Virginia.

Gov. Ralph Northam declared a State of Emergency, allowing emergency plans and centers to go to work and authorizing some agencies to waive normal requirements and regulations to meet the demand for fuel. It also activates state law protections against price gouging.

“If prolonged, the pipeline closure will result in gasoline supply disruptions to various retailers throughout the Commonwealth, since the pipeline is the primary source of gasoline to many Virginia retailers. While current gasoline reserves in the Commonwealth are sufficient to address immediate supply concerns, a long-term disruption in the pipelines will

require transportation of fuel and other oil-derivatives via interstate and state roadways,” Northam’s order reads.

“This emergency declaration will help the Commonwealth prepare for any potential supply shortages and ensure Virginia motorists have access to fuel as we respond to this evolving situation,” Northam stated.