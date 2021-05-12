County Approves $1.75M Increase to Lovettsville Park Contract

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday night voted to pay Dustin Construction an extra $1.75 million for the ongoing construction of the Lovettsville Community Park.

The county will pay Dustin the additional money to install lighting on the diamond athletic fields. According to a county staff report, the lighting was an original feature of the park’s design but “budgetary concerns” during the design phase “necessitated its removal from the original scope.” Because of that, when bids for the project came in, they did not take the lighting into account and therefore were below original estimates.

The county awarded an $11.15 million contract to Dustin Construction in March 2020 to construct the park, which will include equestrian trails, walking trails, a dog park, community gardens, a pond, an amphitheater, softball fields, soccer fields and an equestrian arena on 91 acres across Broad Way from the community center.

According to a county staff report, the park is three-quarters of the way done, with general completion expected this summer and work on field lighting expected to wrap up in the fall.

