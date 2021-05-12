Gas Shortage Grows as Rush to Fill Up Continues

During a second day of panic buying following the shutdown of a major East Coast fuel pipeline most Loudoun gas stations were down to supplies only of diesel by Tuesday afternoon.

The few stations with supplies of gasoline were evident by the long line of motorist hoping for the chance to fill up. In addition to many having to purchase higher-priced fuel grades, prices overall are rising nationally with the average price reaching $3 for the first time since 2014.

A map on the crowdsourcing website GasBuddy on Tuesday showed that fewer than a dozen Loudoun stationshad gasoline. Most only had diesel pumps in operations.

On May 7 the 5,500-mile Colonial Pipeline system, which runs oil from Houston, TX, and Linden, NJ, reported a ransomware cyberattack that resulted in a temporary shutdown. On Monday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued an emergency fuel waiver relaxing a standard on gasoline sold in areas where a cleaner-burning gasoline is normally required, including Northern Virginia.

Also, Gov. Ralph Northam declared a State of Emergency, allowing emergency plans and centers to go to work and authorizing some agencies to waive normal requirements and regulations to meet the demand for fuel. The order also activates state law protections against price gouging.

Colonial Pipeline has stated it is working to resume the pipeline flows by the end of the week.