Loudoun School Board Allocates $15.8M of Budget Surplus

With the fiscal year ending June 30, the School Board on Tuesday approved new allocations for more than $15 million of the anticipated budget surplus.

The division entered the third quarter on track for a $22.9 million surplus. Last month, it used $4.5 million to balance the FY 2022 budget after county supervisors voted not to provide the full amount of requested local tax funding. That left a projected surplus of $18.4 million.

The School Board authorized administrators to spend $15.8 million over the next six weeks, leaving about $3 million to be returned to the county government coffers.

Interim Superintendent Scott A. Ziegler said the division typically targets ending the year with a surplus of about $10 million to return to the county, but he pushed for a smaller amount this year.

“I am not a big fan of reverting funds back to the appropriating body,” he said. “If we apply those funds to students, it’s in our best interest to do that. That was the appropriated intent of that money.”

The staff assembled a list of 13 items ranging from $4.3 million to provide extra funding for the purchase of English language arts and classroom library books to $50,000 to provide ADA access at selected school playgrounds. The list included one-time expenditures and equipment upgrades.

The School Board added to that list. Harris Mahedavi (Ashburn) initially suggested adding money to allow each middle school to build a greenhouse, at a cost of $7,000 to $10,000.

Other board members questioned whether all the schools would want greenhouses and Assistant Superintendent for Support Services Kevin Lewis raised concerns that designing and building ADA-compliant greenhouses could cost more than $10,000.

Instead, the board pivoted to provide every school a year-end stipend to spend as they pleased before the end of June.

The board directed $10,000 to each middle and high school along with the Douglass School and the Academies of Loudoun, and $5,000 to each elementary school.

That package was approved on votes of 6-1-2, with John Beatty (Catoctin) opposed and Jeff Morse (Dulles) and Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) absent.

Those motions raised the surplus spend-down to $15,783,692.

The original staff proposed list of uses of the school division’s FY 2021 budget surplus.