Purcellville Approves Fiber Extension; to Receive Extra $18K

The Purcellville Town Council on Tuesday night voted to allow Segra to install an additional 1.3 miles of fiber optic cable in portions of the town’s public rights of way. Segra will be required to pay the town $18,388 annually to do so.

Segra will install the additional fiber—under a contract with Loudoun County government—along Willie Palmer Way, West Main Street, West School Street, East E. Street and North Maple Avenue. Town Attorney Sally Hankins said the cable would serve amenities like the Carver Center and the Loudoun Valley Community Center.

Tuesday night’s vote came 14 months after the council originally authorized Segra to install about 2 miles of fiber optic cable in the town’s rights of way along South and North Maple Avenue and East Colonial Highway near Harmony Middle School, requiring the company to pay the town $30,000 annually. That work was done under a contract with the Loudoun County Public School system.

Segra is the rebrand of Lumos Networks and Spirit Communications. The company serves as one of the largest independent fiber bandwidth companies in the nation, according to a Jan. 14, 2019, company statement. Segra features a fiber infrastructure network of more than 21,000 miles that connects more than 9,000 on-net locations and 44 data centers throughout nine Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern states. It serves carriers, enterprises, governments, healthcare organizations, defense, education and small businesses.