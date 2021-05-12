Two Men Charged for Sterling Assault

Two men have been charged in connection with an assault and attempted robbery that occurred last week in the parking lot of the Dulles Retail Plaza in Sterling.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Seondre A. Gambrell, 25, of Fredericksburg, and Migdam M. Mohamed, 20, of Leesburg, each are charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and attempted armed robbery.

According to the report, the victim and his juvenile son were loading items into a vehicle outside of a store around 6:45 p.m. May 6, when a vehicle pulled up behind them. A verbal altercation ensued regarding the victim’s vehicle blocking the roadway. The two men exited their vehicle and the altercation continued. One of the suspects then allegedly brandished a firearm, demanded the victim hand over his possession and assaulted him, causing injuries described as minor.

The victim refused to give anything drove away. The suspects followed and at one point stopped their vehicle in front of the victim’s car and blocked their path. When the two men again got out of their car, the victim drove around the suspects and stopped at a gas station to report the incident.

The adult male victim received minor injuries during the incident.

Gambrell and Mohamed are being held without bond in the Prince William County Adult Detention Center on unrelated charges out of Prince William County.