Greenly Resigns from Purcellville Town Council

Purcellville Town Councilman Greenly will resign from his seat on the Town Council “in the coming weeks” pending a move out of town, according to a May 13 Facebook post. His term is set to expire June 30, 2022.

Greenly wrote he will retire at the end of the month and plans to move to a retirement home. He wrote that, although he had planned to remain in town until his son graduated from high school, that changed when he found out his offer on a retirement home was formally accepted.

Greenly, who served 12 years in the U.S. Army and has worked as a telecommunications officer for the federal government since 1992, was first appointed to the council in November 2017 to fill a vacancy left by Kelli Grim. He was elected to a four-year term in May 2018.