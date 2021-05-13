Jefferson Named Park View High School Principal

Following the promotion of Kirk Dolson to the administration building, Park View High School is getting a new principal.

The School Board on Tuesday formally approved the hiring ofJason B. Jefferson to lead the school, effective May 25.

For the past seven years, Jefferson has worked for Baltimore City Public Schools as an assistant principal and an instructional specialist. Before that, he worked for six years as a teacher coordinator for Prince George’s County Public Schools. He holds a doctorate in education from Bowie State University.

Jefferson replaces the county’s 2020 Principal of the Year.Dolson was named the division’s inaugural supervisor of high school education in February. He served as Park View’s principal since 2014, where he once served as an English teacher.