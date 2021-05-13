Lacey Joins Community Foundation Board
The Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties recently welcomed Dr. Tracey Lacey as its newest board member.
Laceyhas extensive experience in the area leadership development and serves the Department of State’s Foreign Service Institute Leadership Management School where she is responsible for executive leadership development for civil and foreign service employees.She also serves as chapter president for the Loudoun County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.