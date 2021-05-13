Letter: Angela Mitchell, Loudoun Commission on Women and Girls

Editor: Loudoun women are struggling to access health care. Why?

Women are more likely to have persisted through the pandemic without recommended preventative health care compared to men, according to national data from the Kaiser Family Foundation. This disparity illustrates just one of the many ways that COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted women and girls.

The Loudoun Commission on Women and Girls is determined to understand how our local women and girls are experiencing the impact of COVID-19 and to identify solutions to support an equitable economic recovery customized to Loudoun County.

Preliminary findings from LCWAG’s winter survey indicate that access to health care is among the top three unmet needs of Loudoun women, alongside child care support and workforce support. One in three of the nearly 400 local women surveyed reported having one or more unmet needs.

A new survey is underway and all women ages 18 and older who reside in Loudoun County are asked to provide their feedback at:LCWAG.org/survey.

The new survey hopes to understand what programs and targeted supports are most in demand locally. The online survey is estimated to take 5-10 minutes, and must be submitted by May 21 at 5 p.m.

Angela Mitchell, Chair

Loudoun Commission on Women and Girls