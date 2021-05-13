Letter: C. Dulany Morison, Virginia Piedmont Heritage Area Association

Editor: The Virginia Piedmont Heritage Area Association commends the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors for pursuing a zoning amendment to protect the historic village of St. Louis from inappropriate development that would endanger village residents.

The threat of high-density development has raised immense concern from residents and preservation organizations across Loudoun because the water supply cannot support substantial housing growth. St. Louis residents, many of whom have lived there for generations, have continuously expressed their longstanding water problems and are relieved to see the supervisors taking action to prevent their wells from running dry.

St. Louis also has a rich history as an early African-American settlement established after the Civil War and it is eligible for the National Register of Historic Places. Residents in the village are proud of its heritage and many historic buildings remain, including the original Schoolhouse (c. 1887), Mt. Zion Baptist Church (1893), cemeteries with remains of the enslaved and free, and Banneker School (1948).The village is one of the best-preserved of its kind and an essential historic resource that represents an integral part of our nation’s history.

VPHA sincerely thanks the supervisors for their leadership in taking swift action to protect the water supply, health, safety, and historic resources of the St. Louis community. We stand with the village residents ready to assist the process in any way possible and look forward to celebrating a successful citizen-Supervisor partnership to permanently protect St. Louis.

C. Dulany Morison, Chair

Virginia Piedmont Heritage Area Association