Loudoun Chamber Opens Small Business Award Nominations

The Loudoun Chamber is accepting nominations for its annual Small Business Awards.

Anyone is welcome to nominate a deserving small business, entrepreneur or nonprofit. Nominations may be made at loudounchamber.org/SBA. The deadline is July 13.

Finalists will be announced in September and the winners will be unveiled during a gala ceremony Oct. 29 at The National Conference Center in Lansdowne.

“For 27 years, the Loudoun Chamber has been privileged to honor the many outstanding small businesses and entrepreneurs that are creating jobs and economic opportunities for our community here in Loudoun County,” stated Chamber President and CEO Tony Howard. “In spite of the historic challenges of a global pandemic, Loudoun’s small businesses and entrepreneurs have made truly heroic contributions to keep our economy, our neighbors employed and quality of life strong. We are honored to salute these real American heroes, whose vision, work ethic and innovation are needed more than ever in the face of new challenges to our prosperity.”

The annual Small Business Awards gala typically attracts between 500-600 business and community leaders. Based on conditions related to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, and as a precaution against further spread of the disease, the Chamber plans to employ appropriate safety measures at the event.

Tickets for the awards ceremony are on sale, and sponsorship packages are available. For more information go to loudounchamber.org, or contact Paige Romanow, Senior Events Manager, at promanow@loudounchamber.org or call 571-209-9025.