Loudoun Supervisors Consider Dedicated Funding for Housing Needs

The Board of Supervisors could dedicate some local tax revenue toward tackling affordable and attainable housing as its works on a draft Unmet Housing Needs Strategic Plan in committee.

At a May 12 public hearing on the draft plan, County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) joined the chorus of voices from the public and nonprofits calling on the county to invest tax money as they try to address the difficulty affording a place to live in Loudoun. Randall likened it to a previous board’s decision to put dedicate two cents of the real estate tax rate toward building roads as Loudoun began to catch up on infrastructure the state government has neglected.

“I don’t believe we can really be serious about meeting the unmet housing need unless we’re going to put some skin in the game,” Randall said. She floated the idea of dedicating a penny of the local real estate tax—which would represent just under $9.5 million based on revenue projections in the most recent adopted county budget.

And she again said that some Loudouners’ resistance to building new housing isn’t about the housing, it’s about the insufficient infastructure to support it.

“You have to do housing in concert with infrastructure,” Randall said. “What’s happened in Loudon County over many, many years … is we’ve built housing, and then we build roads, and then we build parks, and then we build schools. So the infrastructure’s always lagging, and in people’s heads, it’s because we have too many homes, versus we didn’t put infrastructure in place.”

But supervisors also acknowledged the enormity of the problem they face—one that is mirrored across the nation as younger people struggle to afford homes, as prices have outpaced wages. As of 2019, according to the draft plan, 35,000 households in Loudoun are “cost-burdened,” meaning they pay more than 30% of their income on housing.

“I keep coming back to the uncomfortable conclusion that we can’t get there from here,” said Supervisor Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn). “And I don’t want to come to that conclusion prematurely without sufficient evidence, but I keep coming back to this.”

And Supervisor Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) called on Loudoun’s towns—whose mayors, through the Coalition of Loudoun Towns, have voiced support for the plan—to help address the need.

“We need to continue to pursue that and not let them off the hook,” Buffington said. “If you want to help, help, or say you don’t want to help and don’t help.”

Some of those feelings were mirrored in a public hearing that saw people from many sectors and backgrounds and in two languages encouraging the work toward expanding housing options.

“We have either a working strategy that is based on how much the needs are in Loudoun County, and then has a group of programs that attempt to get to those needs; or you can reverse that and say, ‘our strategy should be based on the resources that we can bring to the task of affordable housing,’ and set the program so that it can be traced through and seen that it’s accomplished with realistic goals,” said Al Van Huyck.

“I’m just concerned, because I’ve heard for years that the schools can’t absorb it, but I want you all to picture what it would look like if we don’t have diversity in our housing stock and our schools were populated by only those of us who can afford to live at the market rate,” said Kristen Langhorne. “I think that would be a real harm to the education our kids are receiving.”

And representatives from Loudoun’s human services nonprofits pointed out that affordable housing has benefits across all of the family’s needs and health. Healthworks for Northern Virginia CEO Carol Jameson pointed out that the links between unstable housing and poor health is well documented—whether attributable to high stress levels, disruption to work, studies and social networks, or overcrowding and more easily spreading disease.

“Anti-hunger advocates are also housing advocates,” said Loudoun Hunger Relief President and CEO Jennifer Montgomery. “We recognize that the relationship between housing and health is multifaceted. We recognize that hunger, unaffordable housing and poor health are inextricably linked.”

Supervisors voted unanimously to send the draft plan to the board’s Transportation and Land Use Committee for more work.