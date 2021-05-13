Maybelle Nelson Miller, 1933-2021

Maybelle Nelson Miller departed this life on Saturday, May 01, 2021 at her residence. Maybelle was born May 05, 1933, in South Carolina to Richard Nelson and Marie Pryor Nelson.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her devoted and loving children, one daughter, Janice Mink; son-in-law, Reverend George Mink; two grandchildren, Paula Mink Byll (Asri) and Matthew Mink (Chevon) and several great-grandchildren; one sister, Jessie Nelson Davis; one brother, Howard Nelson; two sisters- in-law, Patricia Miller, and Edna Miller; several nieces and nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation and viewing will be held on Thursday, May 13, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Murray’s Funeral Home 4060 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC.

Graveside interment service will be held at the Sunset Memorial Gardens, 2915 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston, SC 29418 on Friday, May 14, 2021, at 11:00 a.m.

