More Murals Coming to Leesburg

In separate votes Tuesday night, the Leesburg Town Council gave the green light to two more mural projects in a downtown area that is expanding as a public art destination.

One project will be a continuation of sorts of a recently completed mural project on an adjoining wall of the same building. A floral mural with the word “Flourish” emblazoned fills the west-facing wall on the town shop in the Liberty Street parking lot. Per a proposal by the same artist, Sagetopia owner Sung Hee Kim, a mural will continue on the building’s north-facing wall with a similar design and the word “Grow.”

That mural project is expected to take about a month to complete. Sagetopia will sell “Discover the Charm” posters, depicting another mural project on the Liberty Street lot, to fund any project costs, so no town financial support is needed.

The second mural project will contain graphics related to shops, events, and activities in the downtown area on a bare concrete retaining wall on Harrison Street between South Street and the W&OD Trail. The project had previously been awarded to another artist by a Commission on Public Art advisory panel, but that artist resigned from the project. The commission decided in April to move forward with the runner-up of the four proposals submitted, artist James Garofalo.

The mural will cover the entire 834-square-foot wall, and is expected to take 10 to 12 weeks to complete. The project is expected to cost $2,500, but the Friends of Leesburg Public Art will cover $1,500, and COPA will cover the remaining balance.

The vLiberty Street mural was approved by a 6-0-1 vote, with Councilwoman Suzanne Fox abstaining. The Harrison Street mural project passed 5-2, with Fox and Councilwoman Kari Nacy opposed. Prior to the votes, Fox said while the mural projects are beautiful and she enjoys looking at them, she was concerned that public art projects in the historic district do not need to go through the same design approval process that historic district residents have to for some of their own home projects.

