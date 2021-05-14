17 Named to Douglass School Commemorative Panel

The School Board on Tuesday appointed commemorative committee to formulate ideas for historical displays at Douglass High School.

The Leesburg school served as the high school for the county’s Black students from 1941 until Loudoun schools desegregated in 1968. The building will undergo renovations when the alternative school moves to the new North Star School next fall.

The committee is charged with developing options for displays of historic artifacts, memorabilia, and other interpretive displays to tell the stories of the school and the students who attended.

Seventeen members were appointed: James Roberts, Black History Committee of the Friends of Thomas Balch Library; Larry Roeder, Edwin Washington Project; Gladys Burke, Loudoun County Heritage Commission; Charles Avery and Erica Bush, Loudoun Douglass Alumni Association; Margaret Good, Loudoun Preservation Society; Tammy Carter, MLK ‘I Have A Dream’ Committee; Michelle Thomas, NAACP – Loudoun Chapter, Mary Randolph, Leesburg Town Council appointee; Carlotta Coates, Loudoun County Board of Supervisors appointee; and School Board appointees Dwight Brooks, Valerie Bush, Gertrude Evans, Glory Howard, Joyce Jackson, Larry Simms, and Sylvia Smith.

The panel is scheduled to meet on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at Frederick Douglass Elementary School, starting May 24 at 6:30 p.m.