Lou Lou Boutiques Rebranding to Zest

West Federal Retail, the parent company of Lou Lou Boutiques, Crème de la Crème, Zest Clothing and Co, and Brick and Mortar, has announced plans to rebrand lou lou in Leesburg to Zest.

Lou lou has been in Leesburg for almost 18 years. Originally focusing on ladies’ accessories, as customers sought more clothing products, owners Tara and Ben Wegdam made the decision to rebrand the store to Zest.

The Zest concept is a boutique shopping experience where mothers, daughters, and grandmothers can shop together and find pieces that will last for many seasons. Zest offers wardrobe staples, classic and trendy fashion pieces, and a curated collection of accessories and jewelry.

The Wegdams already operate Zest stores in Middleburg and Richmond.

“Thanks to years of loyal customers buying their accessories and clothing with us, we have been able to grow our business and survive the Covid pandemic. We are excited to continue under the Zest brand and will keep the vast majority of product lines,” Tara Wegdam said. “Although we are changing our name, we are still the same boutique our customers know and love. Zest by lou lou is excited to offer a mix of high quality, timeless, and trendy styles for a wide range of ages.”

West Federal Retail privately operates 23 boutique locations across the East Coast and serves its stores out of its warehouse in Sterling.

Learn more atzestclothingandco.com.