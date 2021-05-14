Regional Homelessness Snapshot in 2021 Lowest Ever Recorded

According to the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments’ May 2021 annual Point-in-Time Count, the number of people going through homelessness in the region is the lowest ever recorded.

In Loudoun County, the number of people going through homelessness has decreased by 29% in the last five years. The total number of homeless people in Loudoun dropped from 179 in 2020 to 80 in 2021 in Loudoun County, which represents a 55.3% decrease since last year.

Across the region, homelessness is down 25%, or by over 2,800 persons in just the last five years.

“While the downward trend in homelessness is promising, we are keenly aware of the challenges that members of our community continue to face during the coronavirus pandemic,” stated Loudoun County Department of Family Services Director Ina Fernández. “We will continue to use tools such as the Point-In-Time Count to refine our services to support the most vulnerable in our community who are experiencing a housing crisis.”

The Point-in-Time Count is a one-day snapshot of people experiencing homelessness across nine jurisdictions. It contributes to theHomelessness in Metropolitan Washingtonreport, a comprehensive analysis of the state of homelessness in the region.

In Loudoun, the Loudoun County Continuum of Care conducts the Housing and Urban Development Point-in-Time Count of people in the community experiencing a housing crisis or literal homelessness every January. During the count, members of the Continuum of Care along with staff from local nonprofits canvass the county to help anyone who is unsheltered by providing resources, non-perishable food and other needed items.

Loudoun County offers a variety of programs to assist households in need through the Department of Family Services and the Loudoun Continuum of Care, a partnership between local government, nonprofit agencies, the public school system, health care providers, faith-based organizations and others that work together to address the needs of those experiencing housing instability or homelessness in Loudoun County. Anyone experiencing a housing crisis can contact the Information & Referral / Coordinated Entry program at 703-777-0420.

Learn more about the regional count at mwcog.org/homelessnessreport or read the full report, “Homelessness in Metropolitan Washington: Results and Analysis from the Annual Point-in-Time (PIT) Count of Persons Experiencing Homelessness.”