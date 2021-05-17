Four Loudoun Stores Burglarized Overnight

Detectives with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg Police Department are investigating whether several overnight commercial burglaries in the county are linked.

The first incident appears to have occurred at For Goodness Sake, a natural foods grocery store in Leesburg’s Market Station. According to a Leesburg Police Department press release, at approximately 3:03 a.m. May 17, officers were dispatched to the business at 108 South Street SE for a glass break alarm. Upon arrival, officers noticed that the front glass door of the business was shattered. Several items in the business were disturbed and a small amount of cash was taken.

Shortly after 4 a.m., the Purcellville Police Department responded to the Purcellville Pharmacy on East Main Street for reports of a burglary. Both county deputies and the Virginia State Police responded to the scene. As an investigation was concluded at that business, it was also discovered a second business in the area, Purcellville Cleaners, located at 609 E. Main St., was forcibly entered.

Around 5 a.m, an employee of the Hamilton C Store on East Colonial Highway reported hearing the store alarms activate. He discovered the store had been forcibly entered, via a cinderblock thrown through a window, and a cash register was taken. The incident was reported shortly before 5:30 a.m. to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

In all four cases, the store’s glass doors or windows were damaged to gain entry, and in some cases cash was taken.

Sheriff’s Office detectives and the Leesburg Police Department are working to see if the burglaries are connected.

Anyone who has not already spoken with law enforcement and has information about the incident at For Goodness Sake, or similar incidents, is asked to contact Detective M. Kadric at 703-771-4500 or at mkadric@leesburgva.gov. To remain anonymous call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.

Reports can also be directed to Detective J. Carpenter with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021. Tips can be submitted through the LCSO app.