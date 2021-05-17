LoCo Disc Golf First in Fundraising, Passing State of CO

The LoCo Disc Golf Club has now become the biggest fundraiser in the world through the annual Ice Bowl Tournament, raising nearly $25,000 for Loudoun Hunger Relief in 2021. The prior record holder was the Mile High Disc Golf Club, which encompasses the entire state of Colorado and had held onto first place since 2013.

It was the ninth year that the LoCo Disc Golf Club has participated in the nationwide Ice Bowl event, with local events across the country that benefit local nonprofits fighting hunger. The tournaments are played across the US and with tournaments popping up in Canada and Norway. The motto of the tournament is “No Wimps, No Whiners,” and participants are expected to play no matter the weather.

Since 1996, Ice Bowls have raised more than $3.5 million to fight hunger all over the country, and since 2012 the LoCo Ice Bowl, sponsored and run by the LoCo Disc Golf Club, has raised almost $85,000 for Loudoun Hunger Relief.

According to Ice Bowl HQ, which coordinates among local tournaments, in 2021 the 10th Annual LoCo Ice Bowl raised $24,355 from 120 players and helpers—in an average temperature of 22 degrees. That edged out the Mile High Ice Bowl, which brought in $24,096 from 124 players and helpers, playing in a relatively balmy 30 degrees.

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the LoCo Ice Bowl was comprised of a series of five smaller, socially distanced events throughout the early winter.

“We are incredibly proud to have placed first internationally in 2021, not in our sport, but in helping our community through fundraising to fight hunger,” stated LoCo Disc Golf Club Ice Bowl Director Brian Junkins. “Thank you to everyone who participated in or donated to the tournament series or the auction.”

“We love the community spirit of the LoCo Ice Bowl, and deeply appreciate the support of the LoCo Disc Golf Club,” stated Loudoun Hunger Relief CEO Jennifer Montgomery. “Their assistance not only helps us get food to families in need, but also helps get the word out about hunger in Loudoun County. We think Loudoun County is always first place in the world, but this year, the LoCo Disc Golf Club raised an unprecedented amount of funds while working around restrictions imposed by COVID. They have truly helped their neighbors eat and we are so grateful.”