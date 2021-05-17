Loudoun Cares Presents 2021 Outstanding Volunteer Awards

Loudoun Cares honored more than 100 volunteers across 15 categories during the virtual 2021 Outstanding Volunteer Awards celebration on Sunday.

The event celebrates volunteers for their contributions to making the community a better place to live, work, and play and this year featured new awards highlighting service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Featured speaker County Chair Phyllis Randall (D-At Large) said the volunteers of Loudoun’s nonprofits and faith-based community played critical roles in the response.

“They did things that we couldn’t have done, that we didn’t know to do, that we didn’t even have the capacity to do this year,” Randall said.

“Our nonprofits stepped up. Our faith-based communities stepped up in ways that we could not have imagined. The partnership has always been there, but the partnership became so much more important,” she said, adding that work will continue as the community in the months ahead continues to deal with the needs of students, veterans and those who lost jobs and loved ones during the pandemic.

“This year you literally, quite literally saved lives. What a legacy,” Randall said.

This year’s honorees are:

●Judy Hines Service of a Lifetime: Dennis Godfrey, Catholic Charities Diocese of Arlington

●Gabriella Miller Youth Volunteer: Christian Yohannes, Justice 4 Fitz

●Chairperson Volunteer Recognition: Homeowner Services Committee with Loudoun Habitat for Humanity

●. RiseUp Award: Dr. John Farrell

●Algonkian District: Isamar Ortega, New Virginia Majority and St. Gabriel’s Church

●Broad Run District: Ashburn Volunteer Fire & Rescue

●Leesburg District: Joe Mydlinski, Loudoun Hunger Relief

●Sterling District: Ovidia Castillo Rosa and Luze Rosa, New Virginia Majority

●Outstanding Adult Volunteer: Wendy Oakford, Dulles South Food Pantry

●Outstanding Adult Volunteer Team: Loudoun’s Young Entrepreneurs Academy Instructors,Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce

●Outstanding Adult Public Safety: Kathleen Leary, Sterling Volunteer Rescue Squad

●Outstanding Senior Volunteer:Dennis Godfrey, Catholic Charities Diocese of Arlington

●Outstanding Senior Volunteer Team: Food Donations Team, The Senior Center of Leesburg

●Outstanding Veteran Volunteer – Bernard Mustafa, Count the Region- An Initiative of theCommunity Foundation for Northern Virginia

●Outstanding Volunteer Team: Loudoun County Medical Reserve Corps

●Outstanding Volunteer Project: BENEFIT Loudoun

●Outstanding Youth Volunteer Team: Young Men’s Service League, Oakton Chapter, Women Giving Back

●Outstanding Corporate Volunteer Team: Northwest Federal Credit Union Foundation

●Outstanding Community/Civic Volunteer Organization: St. Theresa Catholic Church of Ashburnand Knights of Columbus

●Outstanding Nonprofit Volunteer Board: Loudoun Career Firefighters Foundation

The entire awards presentation was on Facebook and may be viewed on the Loudoun Cares Facebook page.

