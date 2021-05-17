Middleburg Shifts to Odd-Numbered November Elections

The Middleburg Town Council last week voted to hold town elections in November of odd-numbered years.

Earlier this year, the General Assembly passed legislation moving all municipal elections in Virginia to November, beginning with elections held after Jan. 1, 2022, according to the language of Senate Bill 1157. By default, those elections will take place in even-numbered years, coinciding with presidential and other federal elections.

“Elections in Middleburg have forever been changed,” said Mayor Bridge Littleton.

While the terms of Littleton and Council members Bud Jacobs, Peter Leonard-Morgan, Darlene Kirk and Cindy Pearson are set to expire in June 2022, their terms will now expire at the end of the year. If they want to run for re-election in the Nov. 2 election, they will need to file their paperwork with the Loudoun County Registrar by June 8.

According to responses collected in a mailer sent to all in-town registered voters, 97 favored odd-year elections, 26 favored even-year elections and 43 had no preference.