New Department of Family Services Director Hired

Ina Fernández will be the new director of the Loudoun County Department of Family Services, the county announced Monday.

According to the county, she was selected after a nationwide recruitment; however, she has been serving as acting director since June 2020. Fernández’s appointment is effective May 13.

“Ina is a dedicated and skilled management professional with a proven record of success in human services programs, services and government operations in Loudoun County and the National Capital Region,” stated County Administrator Tim Hemstreet. “We have appreciated Ina’s leadership this year and we look forward to her continuing to lead the department and her ongoing public service for the people of Loudoun.”

Prior to joining Loudoun County as deputy director of the Department of Family Services in 2018, Fernández served at Fairfax County government as director of the Children, Youth and Family Division of the Fairfax County Department of Family Services and as director of the Office for Women & Domestic and Sexual Violence Services.

Fernández holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and Spanish from Gettysburg College and a master’s degree in social work from Virginia Commonwealth University.

More information about the Department of Family Services is online atloudoun.gov/dfs.