2 in Jail After Rash of Burglaries

Two men are in custody and are under investigation after a series of commercial burglaries in Loudoun County.

Zakariah H. Sudi, 20, of Falls Church, and Kevin E. Valle, 19, of Oxon Hill, MD, are both charged with burglary, destruction of property, and possession of a stolen firearm. Sudi was also charged with obstruction of justice and Valle was charged additionally with giving false identification to law enforcement. Additional charges are expected.

Leesburg police and Loudoun sheriff’s deputies are investigating whether a rash of burglaries at businesses over the past several days are connected.

According to the Leesburg Police Department, at approximately 3:03 a.m. May 17,officers were dispatched to For Goodness Sake, a natural foods grocery store on South Street, for a glass break alarm.Upon arrival, officers found the front glass door was shattered. Several items were disturbed and a small amount of cash was taken.

Then, shortly after 4 a.m., the Purcellville Police Department responded to the Purcellville Pharmacy on East Main Street for reports of a burglary. County deputies and the Virginia State Police also responded. There, they discovered that a second business nearby, Purcellville Cleaners, was forcibly entered.

And around 5 a.m., an employee of the Hamilton C Store on East Colonial Highway reported hearing the store alarms activate. He discovered the store had been forcibly entered, via a cinderblock thrown through a window, and a cash register was taken. The incident was reported shortly before 5:30 a.m. to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

In all four of those cases, the stores’ glass doors or windows were damaged to gain entry.

Another break in was reported May 18, when deputies were called to theSterling Smoke and Vape Shop just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, finding the store was forcibly entered and the cash register drawer was taken. A search of the area began with help from the Fairfax County Police Department helicopter.

The search continued throughout the morning, discovering that the Delhi Bazaar on Ice Rink Plaza in Ashburn had been broken into and cash taken some time in the early morning hours.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies canvassing the Sterling area located a suspect and arrested him after a foot chase. The second suspect was located nearby.