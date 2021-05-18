Another Early Morning Commercial Burglary Reported

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight break in at the Sterling Smoke and Vape Shop. The crime many be linked to four similar cases that happened Monday.

According to the report, deputies were called to the Enterprise Street store just before 4 a.m. May 18. They found the store was forcibly entered and the cash register drawer was taken.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Det. J. Carpenter at 703-777-1021 or to submit a tip through the Sheriff’s Office app.