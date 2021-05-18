Decision Nears in Loudoun Superintendent Search

The School Board met for nearly five hours in a closed-door meeting Monday night as it moves closer to selecting a new superintendent.

The session followedinterviews of an undisclosed number of finalists in recent weeks, both by the School Board and by a specially convened panel of community leaders. Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act permits such secrecy, including withholding the disclosure of the times and location of interviews, when governing bodies are considering chief administrative officer candidates.

At the beginning of the search process, the board targeted the end of May to make its selection and to have a new superintendent in place by July.

Eric Williams, who was hired in July 2014, resigned in Januaryto take a job leading the Clear Creek Independent School Districtnear Houston, TX.