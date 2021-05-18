Developer Proposes Housing Around Sterling Superfund Site

A developer has met with county staff members about a proposal to build 91 homes around a former dump site between Broad Run Farms and CountrySide in northeast Loudoun.

The Hidden Lane Landfill at that site was a 25-acre privately owned and operated dump that operated from 1971 until 1984, when county regulators and courts shut it down because of groundwater contamination, and because the county had never approved the landfill. In 1989, the Loudoun County Health Department found evidence of a common degreaser in the groundwater and well water of homes around the property. In total, 36 homes were found to have contaminated well water. And in 2008, a 150-acre area including the landfill was added to Environmental Protection Agency’s Superfund list of the nation’s most contaminated sites. The EPA also decided to pay to provide central water service to the affected homes.

Ultimately, a company set up by the estate of the former property owner, Persimmon Lane, reached a settlement in 2017 to reimburse the federal and state governments for cleanup costs with proceeds from selling the property, while the EPA. The new proposal, from Christopher Companies, combines the Persimmon Lane property with a neighboring property for a total of 237 acres—most of which is unusable for homes, either because of the toxic dump site or in floodplain.

The single-family homes now proposed would be on three parts of the property that sit at a higher elevation than the rest, according to preliminary documents submitted to the county. Twenty-two would be off an extension of Youngs Cliff Road in Broad Run Farms along the Potomac River; 88 would be along roads connecting McCarty Court and Selden Court in CountrySide; and three would be south of Persimmon Lane. The homes would be closely packed together, with five feet of yard on either side, 15 feet in front and 25 feet in the back.

The proposal also includes putting solar panels over the actual dump site, putting that land back to use for the first time in decades, which would require a separate rezoning request. There is also a cemetery on the property, on the southern end near McCarty Court, which would have to be protected.

If the application goes ahead, it will go through a legislative review process that includes public hearings at both the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors.