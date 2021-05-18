Purcellville DMV Select Office to Close

The DMV Select office in Purcellville will be closing June 30.

Virginia Regional Transit, which holds the contract to house the service, made the announcement Tuesday.

VRT administrators said the move was made in anticipation that, with the new U.S. Census figures coming in this year, Loudoun County is unlikely to continue to qualify for rural transit funding provided by the federal government. That would force the nonprofit to halt most of its Loudoun operations and likely to move its headquarters into its core service area to Loudoun’s south.

It was not immediately known whether the Department of Motor Vehicles is pursuing another location to offer the service in western Loudoun.