September Jury Trial Scheduled in Walmart Shooter Case

An eight-day jury trial beginning Sept. 20 in Circuit Court has been scheduled for Steven Thodos, the man indicted on 10 felonies following an early January shootout with Loudoun deputies at the Sterling Walmart.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Jan. 2, Thodos, 33, was apprehended by a Walmart loss prevention officer before a Sheriff’s deputy arrived and attempted to arrest him. At that point, Thodos, according to witness testimony during a May 13 preliminary hearing, pulled out a gun and started shooting, wounding one deputy and two Walmart employees. He then ran out, stole a vehicle and drove south to Fairfax County before being arrested by police there.

On Monday, a grand jury indicted Thodos on two counts of attempted capital murder, one count of aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of malicious wounding, four counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Thodos was originally charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder but prosecutors have agreed to not prosecute those charges after the grand jury handed up attempted capital murder indictments. Prosecutors also previously agreed to not prosecute another charge of auto theft.