Stone Bridge’s Somayajula Honored at Presidential Scholar

Shreya Somayajula, a senior at Stone Bridge High School, has been named a 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholar.

The Ashburn resident is one of 161 high school seniors selected for the program because of outstanding academic achievement, artistic excellence, technical expertise, leadership, citizenship, service, and contribution to school and community.

The 2021 Presidential Scholars are comprised of one young man and one young woman from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at-large, 20 Scholars in the arts and 20 Scholars in career and technical education. Created in 1964, the program has honored more than 7,600 of the nation’s top-performing students. The program was expanded in 1979 to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talent in the visual, literary and performing arts.In 2015, the program was again extended to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields.

Each scholar is offered the opportunity to name his or her most influential teacher, who receives a personal letter from the Secretary of Education. Somayajula selected Stone Bridge English teacher Melanie Stender.