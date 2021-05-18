Vaccination Event May 22 at Park View HS

A vaccination event is set for Park View High School in Sterling on May 22, with a second-dose event scheduled June 19.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sterling Supervisor Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling), New Virginia Majority and MedsPack have partnered to organize the event. Pre-registration is required atmedspack.com, event code PVHS201.

The Pfizer vaccine, which was recently approved for use in people as young as age 12 will be administered.

With questions, contact Hannah Recht, New Virginia Majority at 703-863-9397 or hrecht@newvirginiamajority.org; or Tianni Ivey, Sterling District office at 703-737-8089 or tianni.ivey@loudoun.gov.