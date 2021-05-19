Household Hazardous Waste Event Planned Saturday

The next Loudoun County Household Hazardous Waste collection event is scheduled for Saturday, May 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Ashburn North Park and Ride, 45151 Russell Branch Parkway in Ashburn.

Loudoun residents may bring hazardous waste from their homes to the event free of charge.

Typical household hazardous waste includes things like fluorescent light bulbs,oil-basedpaints and stains, paint thinner, bleach, pesticides, insecticides, herbicides, fertilizer, and pool chemicals and other things. The limit per household is 15 gallons of liquid waste in containers not to exceed 5 gallons each, and 40 pounds of solid household waste also in containers not to exceed 5 gallons each. Participants should be able to provide proof of Loudoun County residency such as a driver’s license or utility bill.

Not all hazardous waste is accepted. For example, motor oil, car batteries, and fireworks are not.

Businesses and organizations in Loudoun that generate less than 220 pounds of hazardous waste per month can visitloudoun.gov/bhwpor call 703-771-5500 for information about the county’s Business Hazardous Waste Collection Program.

To find out more about the Household Hazardous Waste Program, including future events and what is accepted, call 703-771-5500 or visitloudoun.gov/hhw.