Letter: Chris Manthos, Leesburg

Editor: It’s no surprise the Board of Supervisors continue to push for less transparency when it comes to the Virginia Freedom of Information Act. Your recent article highlighting the board’s hostility to the public’s right to know was concise and alarming. The reporting mentioned there are 147 exemptions to Virginia’s FOIA, leading a reasonable person to question, how is that possible?

If anything, it’s likely a conservative count. I reviewed the FIOA law, and was appalled.There are exemptions to exemptions, along with counter exemptions to the exemption. It’s mind-boggling. It’s clear that’s exactly the way Richmond and Harrison Street like it.

To be fair, there are common sense exemptions such as information regarding juveniles, legal proceedings, security data, health, financial and tax information, all of which a normal person understands. Yet the amount of pure, “we don’t have to tell you nutin’ and we don’t care” is so astonishing, it leads one to believe why even have such a law if government is doing all it can to show contempt for it.

This should be a concern for every citizen regardless of ideology. It demonstrates the ever-growing canyon between our public servants and the people at large.

Our property tax records are listed online. Therefore, why would democrat Del. Wendy Gooditis put up a bill hiding public official newsletter recipients from the public? Why would the board support this?

Like many, I’m on multiple elected officials’ newsletters. They’re publicly financed newsletters providing public information to the public. Something’s not quite right. Could it be to protect these elected servants from disclosing extremist hate list groups they reside on, or participation in other unethical activities? For now, we’ll never know.

Lack of transparency begets suspicion. Suspicion breeds hostility. There’s that nagging feeling that these elected servants don’t much care for us—more likely, loathe the people at large for their own selfish power-seeking agendas. These individuals are not our friends. We should return the favor and kick secretive control freaks to the curb come Election Day.

Chris Manthos, Leesburg