Walter E. Bell , 67, of Ft. Washington, MD, and formerly of Loudoun County, departed this life peacefully on Friday, May 14, 2021, at the Adventist Health Care, Fort Washington, MD.

He leaves to cherish fond memories,sister, Patricia Brooks of Fort Washington, MD,

brother, James Bell (Sherae) of Leesburg, VA, daughter, Shaneka Robinson of Stevens City, VA, sons, Derrick Bell of Inwood, WV and Jason Davis of Alexandria, VA; aunts,Lillian Smith of Martinsburg, WV and Helen Bell of Berryville, VA; uncles, Edward Cook of Herndon, VA and Terry Cook of Manassas, VA; 14 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Monday May 24, 2021 viewing and visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service 11:00 a.m. at theFort Washington Christian Church

10900 Indian Head Highway #2, Fort Washington, MD 20744

Interment: Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

[Lyles Funeral Service]