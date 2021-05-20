Allen Resigns From Round Hill Town Council

Donald Allen last night resigned from his spot on the Round Hill Town Council.

Allen said during Wednesday night’s council meeting that he wasn’t expecting to resign before his term expired in June 2022, but he and his wife decided to purchase their retirement home and move there earlier than expected.

Allen said of all the places he has lived, Round Hill was the best. He thanked Town Administrator Melissa Hynes for stepping up to take over the administration of town operations when the previous town administrator left in October 2018, and told Project Specialist Rob Lohr he was a “jack of all trades.”

“You guys are amazing,” he told council members. “… I’ll miss you.”

Mayor Scott Ramsey said Allen is a “no nonsense person” who likes to ask questions, understand things and help out.

“I’ll be sad when you’re gone because you represent what we’re looking for,” he said. “Thank you for your service.”

Allen was elected to the Town Council in May 2018 with 27 write-in votes.

This is the third Town Council resignation in western Loudoun in three weeks. In late April, David Steadman resigned from the Lovettsville Town Council and earlier this month Ted Greenly announced he would resign from the Purcellville Town Council.