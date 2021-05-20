Burk’s State of the Town Set for Tonight

Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk will revive a tradition this evening, when she hosts her annual State of the Town address.

The annual mayoral address, started by former mayor David Butler, typically reviews the accomplishments and challenges of the previous year, with a look toward what the town can expect in the coming months and years. The State of the Town went on hiatus last year, during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, but is traditionally a springtime affair.

This year, Burk will host the State of the Town outdoors, on the Town Green in front of Town Hall, beginning at 5 p.m. The State of the Town will also be broadcast live on the town’s Facebook page.



